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A jammed rifle and co-worker's warning thwart Illinois Hindu temple attack

A 19-year-old man is in custody after prosecutors alleged he planned a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, with India raising concerns over the reported anti-Hindu motive

Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora

Police are investigating an alleged mass shooting plot involving a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois

X handle/HSS USA
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 16, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • A co-worker alerted police after receiving messages about an alleged plan to kill Indian people.
  • Investigators recovered a rifle, ammunition, tactical equipment and an alleged white supremacist manifesto.
  • India described the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot as particularly disturbing.

A jammed rifle and a warning from a co-worker helped police uncover an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois, US, after a 19-year-old man reportedly discussed killing Indian people and shared details of his plans.

Alexandros Paporakis, from Palatine, was arrested on Sunday (11) and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. Prosecutors allege that he travelled to the Aurora area with a rifle and around 300 rounds of ammunition, but fled after the weapon failed to fire.

A judge ordered Paporakis to remain in custody following a hearing in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday (14). His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

The case has drawn a response from India, with the Ministry of External Affairs expressing concern over the reported racist and anti-Hindu nature of the alleged plan.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that the reported references to violence against people of Indian origin were "particularly disturbing".

A co-worker's warning brought the alleged plot to light

According to prosecutors and court records, Paporakis worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell outlet in Arlington Heights for around seven months. Co-workers told investigators that he had expressed white supremacist views, made racist remarks about Indians and frequently discussed Nazi ideology and armed violence.

On Saturday (10), he allegedly told a colleague that he wanted to kill Indian people and planned to attack what he described as the largest Hindu temple in Aurora. Prosecutors said he also discussed using a large quantity of ammunition.

Investigators allege that Paporakis went to the temple area the following day carrying an AR-style rifle, ammunition, body armour and other tactical equipment. He allegedly attempted to fire the weapon, but it jammed, prompting him to flee.

After returning home, he reportedly searched online for ways to repair the rifle and contacted a co-worker about the failed attempt. He also allegedly shared a video showing the weapon failing to fire and a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest. Messages exchanged afterwards reportedly included discussion of fixing the gun and trying again.

The co-worker and another employee contacted emergency services. Police from Palatine and Mount Prospect arrested Paporakis near his apartment at around 3.42pm on Sunday (11).

A search of his residence reportedly uncovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour, a gas can and items bearing Nazi symbols.

Investigators also recovered an eight-page document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto). Prosecutors allege that it contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, racist references to Indians and other non-white communities, and plans to kill as many people as possible.

The document reportedly described how the suspect obtained and modified the rifle and researched his intended target using online tools.

India raises concern as investigation continues

The Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora has been identified in media reports as a possible target. However, police have said the specific intended location has not been conclusively established, and the investigation is continuing.

Authorities have contacted Hindu temples in the area as a precaution and said they had not identified an ongoing threat to the public.

India said it had taken note of the action by US law enforcement, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

The case has also prompted concern among members of the Indian-American community. The temple is a major religious and cultural centre in the Chicago area, serving worshippers and families across the region.

Paporakis faces a Class X felony charge of making a terrorist threat and a Class 3 felony charge relating to unlawful possession of a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. Police are examining whether further charges are warranted, with the FBI assisting in the investigation.

His defence has stressed that the allegations remain unproven. The case is continuing through the US legal system.

antihindu plotterrorist threatwhite supremacist manifestomass shooting plotteenage arrestedaurora hindu temple shooting
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