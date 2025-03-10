IIFA 2025: 'Laapataa Ladies' star Nitanshi Goel outshines Alia Bhatt, wins best actress at just 17

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel stunned Bollywood and its whole galaxy of stars when she walked away with the Best Actress trophy at the IIFA Awards 2025. Her powerful portrayal of Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies didn’t just win hearts, it clinched one of the biggest honours of the night, leaving even the most seasoned names in the industry applauding in awe.
Held over two star-studded days on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, the IIFA Awards celebrated the best of Hindi cinema. But it was Nitanshi’s win that became the talk of the evening. Dressed in a dazzling ruby-red gown, she stepped on stage to receive the award from Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. The moment was as emotional as it was historic. Teary-eyed and visibly moved, she thanked her family, director Kiran Rao, the entire Laapataa Ladies team, and her fans who cheered her on every step of the way.
Nitanshi Goel stuns in a ruby-red gown as she accepts the Best Actress award at IIFA 2025Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial
“I was just hoping Laapataa Ladies would win something big,” Nitanshi shared after the ceremony, still reeling from the shock. “I never thought I’d hear my name called for Best Actress. The other nominees are people I’ve grown up admiring. This feels unreal. I couldn’t stop crying on stage, but they were happy tears. This award is every actor’s dream.”
An emotional moment: Nitanshi Goel makes history as the youngest Best Actress winner at IIFA 2025Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial
Nitanshi’s win in indeed a giant leap for the next generation of actors. Winning over powerhouses like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor at such a young age truly is no small feat. But if you trace her journey, it’s clear this moment was hard-earned. She began acting as a child, charming TV audiences in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Peshwa Bajirao. Yet, it was her Bollywood debut in Laapataa Ladies a poignant, satirical tale of two brides accidentally swapped on a train that put her firmly on the map.
The film not only earned rave reviews but also became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2025. And while it didn’t make the final cut, Laapataa Ladies swept the IIFAs, taking home 10 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Kiran Rao, and Best Supporting Actor for Ravi Kishan.
Laapataa Ladies celebrate their ground-breaking win at IIFA 2025Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial
For Nitanshi, the journey wasn’t without sacrifice. She famously missed her Class 11 exams to promote the film, a decision her teachers and classmates stood behind wholeheartedly. It’s that dedication, coupled with raw talent, that has catapulted her to the top and there’s no looking back.
As for what’s next, Nitanshi has big dreams. She’s openly shared her wish to work with icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan. And judging by the thunderous applause she received at IIFA, those dreams are closer than ever.