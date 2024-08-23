ICC mulls dedicated fund to preserve Test cricket

Cricket Australia’s proposal, backed by key cricket boards, seeks to raise match fees and support smaller nations

Day three of the first Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England, on Friday (23) (Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering establishing a dedicated fund of at least $15 million (£11.36m) to support Test cricket, aiming to increase players’ match fees and curb the migration of talent to lucrative T20 franchise leagues.

This initiative, proposed by Cricket Australia (CA), has gained backing from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is a leading candidate to become the next ICC Chairman, as well as support from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

The proposed fund would raise the minimum match payment for Test players and cover the costs associated with sending teams on overseas tours. It aims to assist national boards like those in the West Indies, which currently struggle to compete with the high salaries offered in global T20 competitions.

“The fund would ensure a minimum Test payment for all players, thought to be $10,000 (£7,580.35), and pay the costs of overseas tours for struggling countries,” the report stated.

“It’s fantastic to see some momentum behind the Test match fund,” CA chairman Mike Baird, who floated the concept in January, said.

“We need to take away the barriers and encourage Test cricket to be the best of the best. To retain that history and that legacy, which goes alongside the newer forms of white ball cricket,” he added.

The fund is unlikely to benefit the three wealthiest cricket nations – India, Australia, and England – since they already offer substantial salaries to their players.

However, how much money is available for Test cricket from the ICC is also likely to depend on a dispute with broadcaster Star, the report added.

The Star network wants to renegotiate a 2022 broadcast deal with the ICC and reduce its value to half of the original cost of over $3 billion (£2,27bn).

The BCCI had introduced an incentive scheme for India’s men’s Test cricketers earlier this year to encourage players to prioritise Test cricket and reward consistent performances in the longest format of the game.

Under the new scheme, a player who plays at least 75 per cent of India’s Test matches in its annual cycle, from October to September, will earn a whopping ₹45 lakh (£40,670.20) per match in addition to the Test match fees of ₹15 lakh.

The players who feature in the 50-75 per cent games bracket will earn a bonus of ₹30 lakh per match. The non-playing members – if selected in the squad – will be paid half the amount. (PTI)