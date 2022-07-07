Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I want to be a part of Avengers and play a superhero of Indian origin:’ Taapsee Pannu

Meanwhile, the actress has also signed on to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the Telugu language film Mishan Impossible, is presently busy promoting her upcoming Hindi film, Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj, the Srijit Mukherji directorial is slated to hit cinemas on 15 July 2022.

During a recent interview, Pannu expressed her wish to play a superhero of Indian origin in an MCU film. “Please ask Marvel. I am telling you this is the only wish list I have. People keep asking me what is your dream role, who do you want to work with?” the actress said.

She continued, “I have only one dream role, and one dream right now where my work is concerned – I want to be a part of Avengers. I want to play a superhero of Indian origin. That’s all I am trying to manifest. So, if anyone tells me a way to go about it, I will follow it.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. After the release of Shabaash Mithu, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The film reunites the two after the 2019 film Manmarziyaan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The actress has also signed on to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which recently went on floors in Mumbai.

Pannu is also turning producer with Blurr, in which she also plays the female lead. Apart from Blurr, she is also producing debutant filmmaker Tarun Dudeja’s recently announced film Dhak Dhak, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The actress has also confirmed producing another project after Dhak Dhak. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be playing the female lead in it.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fawad Khan sends internet into a meltdown as he makes grand entry in Ms. Marvel:…
Entertainment
Brad Pitt on suffering from face-blindness disorder, says people think he is being ‘egotistical’ and…
Entertainment
Sony Music removes three Michael Jackson songs from streaming services due to questionable vocals
Entertainment
Twitter deletes Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ poster tweet portraying a Hindu goddess smoking; filmmaker tweets ‘this…
NEWS
Boris Johnson clings on despite clamour for his resignation
Entertainment
‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around,’ says Stranger Things star David Harbour as…
Entertainment
Sargun Mehta not impressed with Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha;…
Entertainment
With $1.4 billion net worth, Rihanna becomes the youngest self-made billionaire
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth unrecognisable in first images from sets of Mad Max prequel Furiosa…
Entertainment
‘There’s a great pleasure in playing a villain’: Christian Bale on playing Gorr…
Entertainment
Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to headline Netflix’s Pain Hustlers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Fawad Khan sends internet into a meltdown as he makes…
Who could take over as UK prime minister?
‘I want to be a part of Avengers and play…
A 150,000-hectare insect ‘commuter’ network called B-lines, to provide nectar-rich…
The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
His resignation was inevitable. As a Party we must quickly…