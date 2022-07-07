‘I want to be a part of Avengers and play a superhero of Indian origin:’ Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the Telugu language film Mishan Impossible, is presently busy promoting her upcoming Hindi film, Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj, the Srijit Mukherji directorial is slated to hit cinemas on 15 July 2022.

During a recent interview, Pannu expressed her wish to play a superhero of Indian origin in an MCU film. “Please ask Marvel. I am telling you this is the only wish list I have. People keep asking me what is your dream role, who do you want to work with?” the actress said.

She continued, “I have only one dream role, and one dream right now where my work is concerned – I want to be a part of Avengers. I want to play a superhero of Indian origin. That’s all I am trying to manifest. So, if anyone tells me a way to go about it, I will follow it.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. After the release of Shabaash Mithu, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The film reunites the two after the 2019 film Manmarziyaan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The actress has also signed on to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which recently went on floors in Mumbai.

Pannu is also turning producer with Blurr, in which she also plays the female lead. Apart from Blurr, she is also producing debutant filmmaker Tarun Dudeja’s recently announced film Dhak Dhak, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The actress has also confirmed producing another project after Dhak Dhak. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be playing the female lead in it.

