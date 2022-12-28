Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022
“I request PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy’: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death

Ranaut, whose younger sister is an acid attack survivor, took to her Instagram stories and implied that Tunisha Sharma took the drastic step of taking her life because she had been cheated on in her relationship.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the Indian entertainment industry continues to pay its tributes to late actor Tunisha Sharma, four-time National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has taken to Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts on the death of the popular television star. She has also requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement new, strong laws to safeguard women against ‘polygamy and acid attacks’.

For those not in the know, Sharma allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai on Saturday. She was only 20. Police did not find any suicide note from her.

Ranaut, whose younger sister is an acid attack survivor, took to her Instagram stories and implied that Tunisha Sharma took the drastic step of taking her life because she had been cheated on in her relationship. As per reports, the 20-year-old had dated TV actor Sheezan in the past.

“A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally …. When it is revealed to her, her reality starts to warp, distort itself, and shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner …. Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore…. She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life … please know she didn’t do it alone … it’s a murder #tunishasharma,” Ranaut wrote in a long note.

She further wrote, “Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offence. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence… We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land where women are not safe is destined to doom …. I request Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women, and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

