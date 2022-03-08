Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin filming Fighter from Sept

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to team up together for the first time ever for the much-awaited upcoming film Fighter. To be directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial-based action thriller reunites Roshan with the filmmaker after their successful outings War (2019) and Bang Bang (2014).

Set to be mounted on a lavish scale, Fighter was officially announced over a year ago. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the team is set to commence the first shooting schedule by August-end or early September.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

A source close to the development informs a publication, “Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Vikram Vedha, which is expected to be wrapped up by May end. Soon after, he moves into the prep work of Fighter, in which he plays an Indian Air Force Officer. The body language training aside, Hrithik will also be getting into a perfect body type by losing some extra kilos that he gained for Vikram Vedha.”

Padukone too would have finished her prior commitments before commencing work on Fighter. “She is currently shooting for Pathan with Sidharth Anand and right after that, she jumps into Project K with Prabhas. The futuristic saga will be shot over a period of six to eight months in Hyderabad. Deepika is also expected to begin work on The Intern remake around July,” adds the source.

If reports are to be believed, Padukone is also in talks for multiple Hollywood films and the official announcement regarding her next Hollywood film is round the corner.

Siddharth Anand is also expected to wrap up the post-production work on Pathan by July before moving on to Fighter. He is planning to release the aerial-based action thriller on Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release.

“It is a four-day weekend and the team is looking to make the most of it. Both Bang Bang and War too had released during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and it is going to be a hat-trick for the duo,” the source signs off.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.