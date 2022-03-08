Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin filming Fighter from Sept

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to team up together for the first time ever for the much-awaited upcoming film Fighter. To be directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial-based action thriller reunites Roshan with the filmmaker after their successful outings War (2019) and Bang Bang (2014).

Set to be mounted on a lavish scale, Fighter was officially announced over a year ago. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the team is set to commence the first shooting schedule by August-end or early September.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Vikram Vedha, which is expected to be wrapped up by May end. Soon after, he moves into the prep work of Fighter, in which he plays an Indian Air Force Officer. The body language training aside, Hrithik will also be getting into a perfect body type by losing some extra kilos that he gained for Vikram Vedha.”

Padukone too would have finished her prior commitments before commencing work on Fighter. “She is currently shooting for Pathan with Sidharth Anand and right after that, she jumps into Project K with Prabhas. The futuristic saga will be shot over a period of six to eight months in Hyderabad. Deepika is also expected to begin work on The Intern remake around July,” adds the source.

If reports are to be believed, Padukone is also in talks for multiple Hollywood films and the official announcement regarding her next Hollywood film is round the corner.

Siddharth Anand is also expected to wrap up the post-production work on Pathan by July before moving on to Fighter. He is planning to release the aerial-based action thriller on Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release.

“It is a four-day weekend and the team is looking to make the most of it. Both Bang Bang and War too had released during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and it is going to be a hat-trick for the duo,” the source signs off.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her film Turning Red
Entertainment
Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute to premiere on SonyLIV
Entertainment
Naveen Andrews on his role in Hulu’s The Dropout
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets date for Pravin Tambe biopic starring Shreyas Talpade
Entertainment
Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia, and Sudip Tewari launch Bootroom Sports
Entertainment
Lilly Singh: Hollywood still struggles with diversity in true sense
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra to play cop in Netflix’s dramedy Kathal
Entertainment
Saiyami Kher: It feels so good to be working round the clock
Big Interview
Bobby Deol: Positives of being negative
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her film Turning Red
Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin filming Fighter from…
Indian entrepreneur donates £25,000 to Migration Museum
Winding-up petitions against Liberty Steel subsidiaries withdrawn