Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will boast a star-studded cast with the addition of new members joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Housefull 5 Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Brace yourselves for Housefull 5 as the laughter riot starring megastar Akshay Kumar hits theatres on 6 June 2025.

Akshay Kumar, in a social media announcement, teased, “5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June 2025.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also released an official statement expressing gratitude to the audience for the franchise’s monumental success and hinted at the cinematic spectacle awaiting fans in the upcoming installment.

The statement read, “The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.” On a closing note, the statement added, ‘Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.’

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will boast a star-studded cast with the addition of new members joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

The Housefull franchise, launched in 2010, has been widely received for its unique blend of comedy and entertainment.

The first film had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty, and Boman Irani.

The subsequent sequels released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, with each adding new elements and characters to the storyline, contributing to the franchise’s continued success and popularity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Housefull 5, the film is expected to deliver another unforgettable comedy experience and as Akshay Kumar says FIVE times the entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Bollywood News
‘The Archies’: Bachhans arrive in style at grand premiere
MUSIC
AR Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’
NEWS
Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods
Bollywood News
‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time
Bollywood News
‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to release on April 26
TELEVISION
‘CID’ fame Dinesh Phadnis dies
NEWS
Animated short film shines spotlight on inclusivity
TELEVISION
‘Cruel Intentions’ series set at Prime Video
Entertainment
Abby V: ‘I would love to keep on making relatable music’
Bollywood News
Deepika holidays with friends in London
Bollywood News
Important to choose films based on merit of script: Katrina
Bollywood News
‘Animal’: Ranbir delivers his biggest opener
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW