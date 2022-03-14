Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan doesn’t like this film featuring her mother and Amitabh Bachchan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who made her silver screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018) alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood in no time. She has already been a part of such successful films as Simmba (2018) and Atrangi Re (2021) and has a slew of more exciting projects in the pipeline.

For those not in the know, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Both her parents are successful movie stars who have been a part of several blockbuster films over the years. While her father still continues to work in films, her mother takes up acting assignments once in a blue moon.

 

Sara loves all her mother’s films except Mard. She herself revealed so to Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Directed by renowned filmmaker Manmohan Desai, Mard featured her mother Amrita Singh opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

When Johar asked Sara about that one film of her mother Amrita Singh that she does not like at all, the newcomer said, “That film was Mard, because of which I had to feel embarrassed many times. There was a scene in this film in which my mother kisses Amitabh Bachchan in a pile of dried grass. People used to make fun of me in my school because of that scene.”

After listening to Sara, Saif Ali Khan said, “What was wrong in kissing Amitabh Bachchan?” Sara replied, “She is my mother, all this was very strange for me.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is presently busy filming her next Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She has already wrapped up a film with Vicky Kaushal, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

