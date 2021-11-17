Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Entertainment

Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi for RRR

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Film enthusiasts heaved a big sigh of relief when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his decision to postpone his much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi to avert a box office clash with SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR. Interestingly, Bhansali had locked January 6, 2022, as the release date for his film way before Rajamouli also announced the same date to release of RRR.

According to reports, Bhansali was adamant about not changing his release date arguing that he had locked January 6 before RRR. However, his co-producer Jayantilal Gada began to put pressure on him because he did not want two big films to lock horns with each other at the box office.

“Gada felt that two big films on the same Friday would harm both films. Besides RRR had two major actors in common, namely Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn,” a source in the know informs. Bhansali would still have not given into his producer’s pressure were it not for his leading lady Alia Bhatt.

“Alia personally requested Bhansali to avert the clash. She didn’t want both her films to release on the same day. That’s when Bhansali decided to reconsider his earlier decision to not budge from January 6 at any cost,” the source reveals.

The number 6 is considered extremely lucky by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. Bhansali’s birth date is 24 February, which is number 4 and 2 adding up to 6. Bhatt’s birth date is 15 March which also adds up to number 6. This is why the filmmaker wanted his film to release on January 6.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will now enter cinemas on February 18, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

