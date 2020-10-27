Here’s the first thing that Priyanka Chopra’s mother told her when she was crowned Miss World

Murtuza Iqbal







In 2000, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. It’s been 20 years and the desi girl is still making India proud internationally.

Today, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video that has a glimpse of her Miss World crowning ceremony, and then her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, are talking about how they felt when PeeCee had become Miss World.

The actress captioned the video as, “Miss World, 2000 Picture this… I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020.”







In the video, Priyanka’s mother recollects, “I had tears streaming down my eyes, I didn’t know what’s gonna happen. I just needed to hug and when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing. Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World, I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”







After Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown, it took 17 years for India to win again. In 2017, Manushi Chhillar became the Miss World.

Talking about Priyanka’s projects, the actress has some interesting films lined-up. She will be seen in movies like The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Well, she currently has no Bollywood films in her kitty, but we are sure her fans are waiting to know which will be her next Hindi project.





