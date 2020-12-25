Here’s how Abhishek Bachchan sums up 2020

By: Mohnish Singh







Most of us are going to remember 2020 as a year that turned our worlds up and down, but for Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, 2020 is always going to hold a special place in his heart.

Junior Bachchan, who began his acting career with JP Dutta’s Refugee (2000), completed two decades in showbiz in 2020. Not just that, the actor also received a great response for his performance in Ludo and his digital debut Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Talking to an Indian daily, Bachchan said that he feels very blessed and lucky. "I am very grateful that I got to do some work and it released. I am grateful to the makers, the cast, and obviously above all, the audience. You feel very blessed and lucky. At the end of the day, we work for the audiences, for their acknowledgment and appreciation. What more can you ask for, than you being able to do your job and them liking it? That is fantastic, especially in these unprecedented times," he said.







When asked if the success of Ludo and Breathe: Into the Shadows in the 20th year of his career makes it even more special, he said, “I never thought of it like that, it just happened. I actually started working on Breathe in 2018. At that point of time, there was not any timeline as to when we would release it. Incidentally, I also started working on Ludo that year. Once you make a film, there are so many other aspects that got for releasing it. After principal photography, there is a whole lot of post-production, release plans, which we honestly do not have a say in. You leave it to the producers and studio. Is it more special? Now that you ask me, I would put it that way, it was sort of a silver lining to this year.”

Abhishek Bachchan next stars in The Big Bull and Bos Biswas.












