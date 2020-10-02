Helly Shah scared as co-star and several team members test COVID-19 positive

Popular television actress Helly Shah, who can be currently seen on Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, was scared when her co-star, Rrahul Sudhir, and several team members from the show tested positive for COVID-19.







“A couple of days back, Rrahul was like, ‘Helly, I am getting a different feeling’. We all thought it was nothing at that point in time, but when he tested positive the next day, we were all very scared. The entire unit had to undergo a test; mine has come negative. I am not even exaggerating how scared I was. I was really nervous,” admits the actress.

Shah, who comes from Ahmedabad, has completed a decade in showbiz. Looking back at her beginning in the television industry, she says, “I was very new and you get to know more people gradually. Having said that, I want to mention people here on TV have always been very welcoming. I never felt that nobody is not treating me well, or not giving me bhaav (importance). They were understanding that this girl is new, and does not know anything.”

When asked if moving to Mumbai from her hometown was a tough decision, she says, “When you come from a small town, it is always said that life is very fast in Mumbai. That is what people say. It was weird to adjust to a new atmosphere, new people. It was different. But I was a person who could handle her things well even then. As a child, I was very responsible and understanding of the whole situation, even if I was out of my comfort zone. I managed nicely, and I am proud of my younger self for being able to do everything that I did,” the actress signs off.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





