  • Sunday, May 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Heathrow conveyor belt accident victim’s kin allege neglect

The victim’s lawyers have launched a case against Menzies to pay for transferring Jasbir Sahota to a specialist hospital

Picture for representation only (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

The family of an Asian-origin woman employee at Menzies has accused the aviation services company of leaving her in the lurch after she sustained injuries three months ago while handling baggage at Heathrow airport.

On February 14, Jasbir Sahota (52) sustained physical injuries and brain damage after her scarf got caught and dragged her headfirst into a conveyor belt while offloading luggage from an aeroplane, The Telegraph reports.

Jasbir’s children have accused Menzies of treating their mother “like a number rather than a valued employee.” She has been on the rolls of the company for nearly 30 years.

They claim she needs specialist care and should be moved from the NHS-run Hillingdon Hospital to the private Wellington Hospital.

Jasbir’s two children, Nina Haer and Harman Sahota, along with her brother-in-law Satti Heir, have now decided to take legal action against the company.

Lawyers acting for the family have now launched a case against Menzies in a bid to force the multinational to pay the cost of transferring Jasbir to Wellington Hospital, a provider of specialist complex care.

Satti claims that moving her to Wellington Hospital is crucial for Jasbir’s recovery as NHS hospitals cannot provide specialist treatment.

When the accident happened, Menzies had assured Jasbir’s children that they would do everything they could to help.

But as weeks passed by the family heard less and less from Menzies. They claim that the only practical assistance offered by the firm had been to pay for taxis taking them to Hillingdon Hospital.

Jasbir’s daughter Nina, 31, claims they have “become completely obstructive”. Satti said Mezies owes it to Jasbir has she has been a long-standing devoted worker.

Jasbir’s lawyers have discovered several cases of accidents at Menzies workplaces and they have been fined for inadequate safety measures.

Founded in 1833, Menzies has become a transport services giant, with cargo handling, ground operations and passenger services at airports across the globe.

Its global revenue grew by 10.7 per cent to $2.2 billion (£1.74bn) last year, its third year of consecutive double-digit revenue growth.

Related Stories

News
Sunak plans mandatory national service for youth
News
Fire at Delhi hospital: Six babies dead
News
Payal Kapadia’s film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes
News
27 dead as fire rips through amusement park in India
UK
Paula Vennells ‘halted review’ that would have exposed Horizon scandal
News
Amit Shah: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it
UK
Narinder Kaur describes ongoing trauma over ‘upskirt photo’
News
‘NASA to provide advanced training to Indian astronauts soon’
News
Five-year-old boy dies after falling from flat window in London
News
Michael Gove’s departure adds to Tory exodus before election
News
Kurdish authorities repatriate woman, children to Britain
News
India votes in penultimate phase of elections amid heatwave

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Most Popular
heathrow-conveyer-belt-accident
Heathrow conveyor belt accident victim’s kin allege neglect
sunak-national-service-youth
Sunak plans mandatory national service for youth
delhi-hospital-fire
Fire at Delhi hospital: Six babies dead
payal-kapadia-film-cannes
Payal Kapadia’s film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes
rajkot-amusement-park-fire
27 dead as fire rips through amusement park in India
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Karan Johar is master…