Heathrow workers' strike over pay dispute may escalate, says union

Employees who manage between 4,000 and 6,000 passengers each day are upset regarding this bias

Heathrow Faces Potential Summer Disruptions Amid Ongoing Pay Dispute

The industrial action began with around 500 workers on April 9

Kingston Nub News
Lakshmi Prabha
May 23, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
Hundreds of Heathrow workers assisting passengers with restricted mobility will intensify their strike, if the unequal pay issue remains unresolved, warns a union.

The members of Unite are paid 10% less than the Wilson James staff at the Gatwick Airport. Employees who manage between 4,000 and 6,000 passengers each day are upset regarding this bias.

Around 800 members of Unite employed by Wilson James are taking industrial action now, which could add to further walkouts, said Unite.

Protest also took place outside Heathrow’s head offices on Thursday, demanding the intervention of airport’s management in the issue.

“Wilson James can well afford to put forward an acceptable offer. Heathrow bosses need to tell the company to do just that, otherwise these strikes will continue to intensify with Unite's full support”, said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary.

The industrial action began with around 500 workers on April 9, later joined by more than 300 colleagues. The latest walk out was held on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the strike yesterday.

The union announced that the strikes shall intensify over the summer, if a resolution is not made.

Wilson James achieved a gross profit of £35.4 million in July 2024, with a 17.7% hike in overall turnover. On the other hand, Heathrow Airport Limited reported pre-tax profits around £1 billion in 2024.

"We are disappointed that Unite members within our Assistance Service have chosen to take industrial action again, despite ongoing efforts to resolve concerns collaboratively. Our priority remains delivering a safe and reliable service for passengers, especially those who rely on our support”, stated a Wilson James spokesperson.

"We have implemented contingency measures to minimise disruption at Heathrow and continue to value a constructive and respectful dialogue with our colleagues and their trade union representatives," the spokesperson added.

