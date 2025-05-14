Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New semiconductor facility by HCL-Foxconn gets India’s approval

The plant will be set up near the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh and is designed to have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month.

Foxconn

A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 14, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA’s cabinet has approved a new semiconductor plant by HCL Group and Taiwan’s Foxconn, information minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The joint venture project is worth approximately £326.3 million.

The plant will be set up near the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh and is designed to have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month. It will be able to produce 36 million display driver chips, Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing in New Delhi.

He said the plant is the sixth to be approved under the India Semiconductor Mission and that commercial production is expected to begin in 2027.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has made chip manufacturing a key part of India’s strategy to increase its role in global electronics production. India currently does not have an operational chipmaking facility.

Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that the Adani Group paused its discussions with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor for a proposed chip project worth around £75.2 billion, following an internal review over concerns related to commercial demand.

The Maharashtra state government had earlier announced approval for the Adani-Tower project in September. That project was expected to produce 80,000 wafers per month and create 5,000 jobs.

In 2023, Foxconn’s planned joint venture with Vedanta, valued at about £14.7 billion, was cancelled. The government had raised concerns over rising project costs and delays in approving incentives.

Other semiconductor projects are still progressing. These include a chip manufacturing and testing plant by the Tata Group worth about £8.3 billion, and a chip packaging facility by US-based Micron valued at approximately £2 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters)

hclfoxconnsemiconductor plantindia semiconductor missionashwini vaishnawnarendra modichip manufacturingjewar airportadani grouptata groupmicrontower semiconductorhcl foxconn

Related News

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan
Editorial

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report
Business

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites
Business

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

More For You

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders

Getty

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is expected to meet US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is seen as part of Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has previously invested in multiple Reliance ventures, while Ambani also maintains key partnerships with major US tech companies such as Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs

The job reductions will take place over the next two years

iStock

Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs as profits decline and demand slows

Luxury fashion brand Burberry has announced plans to cut around 1,700 jobs globally—equivalent to nearly one-fifth of its workforce—as part of a major cost-saving initiative aimed at improving profitability and streamlining operations.

The job reductions will take place over the next two years, with the majority of the affected roles based in offices around the world. Burberry’s UK headquarters is expected to see the greatest impact due to its larger number of employees. Some retail staff will also be affected, with changes to shift patterns being introduced to better align staffing levels with periods of peak consumer demand.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

Iva Petrova (Photo: LinkedIn)

IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has transferred the second payment of $1.023 billion (about £804 million) to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility programme, Pakistan's central bank announced on Wednesday (14).

This payment coincides with the start of virtual discussions between the IMF and Pakistani officials about the country's upcoming budget on June 2. The IMF delegation postponed their visit to Islamabad due to regional security concerns but is now expected to arrive this weekend if conditions permit.

Keep ReadingShow less
DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc