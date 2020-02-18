Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey on the cast of Haseen Dilruba

Days after Colour Yellow Productions announced their next project Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, the makers have now welcomed a new member on the cast of the forthcoming movie.

We are talking about Harshvardhan Rane who has come onboard to play an important role in the murder mystery. Rane made his Hindi film debut with the Radhika Roa and Vinay Sapru directed musical Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and was last seen in Paltan (2018).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) on Feb 16, 2020 at 11:31pm PST

“It is definitely one of the quirkiest films I have come across. It is my first time working with Taapsee, who is such a natural and delight in each take and Vikrant, who has the most innocent eyes”, said the handsome actor.

On working with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, Rane said, “Taapsee just won the Filmfare award for Best Actress (Critics) and Vikrant also won the Best Actor (Critics) a couple of years ago. It is such a delight to watch them perform, I remember once on the set of Haseen Dillruba I felt ‘What in the world am I doing alongside such powerhouse performers?’ But then Vinil sir made it all work like a charm. I want to thank him and Anand L Rai sir for choosing me, but honestly I just hope some of Taapsee and Vikrant’s talent rubs off on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:03pm PST

Produced by Aanand L Rai under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions, Haseen Dilruba is a murder-mystery with a twisted love story. The film began production in January. Helmed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) fame, Haseen Dilruba is slated for its theatrical release on September 18, 2020.

