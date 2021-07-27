Website Logo
  Tuesday, July 27, 2021
INDIA

Hariprasad Swami of Haridham Sokhada Swaminarayan Sanstha no more

Hariprasad Swami interacts with children. (Credit: Hariprasad Swami Ashram)

By: ShubhamGhosh

HARIPRASAD Swami, the head of Sokhda Haridham Swaminarayan sanstha (organisation), passed away around 11 pm India Time on Monday (26). He was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments at Bhailal hospital in Vadodara in the western Indian state of Gujarat where he breathed his last. He was 87.

Born at Asoja in Vadodara district, Swami spent more than 55 years of his life as a monk. His body will be kept for antim darshan (final sighting) at Haridham Sokhda between July 27 and 31. The last rites will be performed at Haridham Sokhda on August 1.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani paid tribute to Swami in a statement.

Swami got diksha (consecration) for monkhood from Yogiji Maharaj in 1965. For a decade before that, he worked as a secretary to Yogiji Maharaj. In 1966, Swami left Akshar Purushottam Sanstha after the demise of Yogiji Maharaj.

Swamiji’s organisation offers quality education to several students across various states of Gujarat through his Atmiya institutions.

Swami went to the hospital for dialysis on July 25 and was admitted to the hospital the next day for treatment. On the occasion of Gurupurnima recently, saints offered prayers hoping for Swami’s recovery. The event was also broadcast online.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

