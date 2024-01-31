Website Logo
Hansal Mehta shares glimpse of series ‘Gandhi’

Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi, the multi-season series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Still from Hansal Mehta’s series Gandhi

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the much-anticipated biopic Gandhi gave fans a new glimpse from the sets.

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday, production house, Applause Entertainment took to Instagram story, and shared a still from the series to pay homage.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi, the multi-season series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

This epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma, is set to be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

Hansal and Pratik have previously collaborated on the super hit show Scam 1992.

They are excited to see them collaborate on this new series.

