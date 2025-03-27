Hairy Biker Dave Myers' last ride sells for £16,000 at auction

The motorbike that belonged to late TV personality and Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has sold for £15,800 in a charity auction held at the National Motorcycle Museum near Solihull. The motorcycle, a BSA Goldstar, was used in the BBC's Hairy Bikers Go West, and the proceeds from its sale will benefit two charities close to Myers’ heart – NSPCC Childline and CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria.

Lilian Myers, Dave Myers' wife, was keen to see the bike find a new home where it would be appreciated. "That bike still has his DNA on it," she said, expressing her hopes that the buyer would love it as much as her husband did. She added, "I am really, really happy to see this bike being loved, and I'm sure the person who got it will love it as much as Dave did."

The bike was sold to Myers' close friend and fellow Hairy Biker, Si Harrison, who was visibly moved by the outcome of the auction. "We've been such good mates and the news of Dave's passing was absolutely devastating," Harrison said. "I couldn't think of a bike that I'd rather be on, and the idea of riding in Dave Day meant so much to me."

The funds raised from the sale will support crucial work in children's welfare and cancer support. CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria has provided invaluable support to individuals affected by cancer, while NSPCC Childline has long been at the forefront of providing assistance to vulnerable children in need.

Dave Day tribute ride

The legacy of Dave Myers is set to continue through Dave Day, an annual event organised by Jason Woodcock, which brings together the biking community to honour the memory of the late star. The inaugural event, held in June 2024, saw over 20,000 bikers ride from London to Barrow, raising a remarkable £127,000 for charity.

Woodcock, who is passionate about keeping the memory of Dave Myers alive, made a special request to the buyer of the motorbike. "Whoever you are, if you bought that bike, I expect you to be riding next to me on Dave Day," he said.

The upcoming Dave Day, set for June 2025, is expected to attract even more participants. Harrison, who plans to ride the BSA Goldstar in honour of his friend, is eager to take part in the tribute once again.

A fitting farewell to an iconic figure

Dave Myers became a household name alongside his close friend Si King as one half of the Hairy Bikers. The duo became famous for combining their love of motorcycling with cooking, creating a unique and entertaining show that resonated with millions of viewers. The Hairy Bikers Go West series, in which Myers’ Goldstar appeared, was their final project together, aired shortly after Myers’ death in February 2024.

The BSA Goldstar, which was first produced in 1938, became particularly popular in the 1950s. Myers’ model, which featured chrome mudguards and was described as being in "Legacy" specification, had seen little use since the completion of filming. Until its sale, the bike had been on display at the National Motorcycle Museum, alongside a life-size cut-out of the famous duo and some of Myers' riding gear.

The sale of Dave Myers’ motorbike marks an emotional yet fitting tribute to a man who was adored by his fans and colleagues alike. As his friends and fans prepare to honour him at the upcoming Dave Day, the legacy of the Hairy Biker will continue to live on through the charitable work that meant so much to him.