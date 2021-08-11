Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical

Gurinder Chadha (Photo credit: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, who last helmed Bruce Springsteen-powered comedy-drama Blinded By The Light (2019), is set to make an animated musical about a young Indian elephant from the jungles of Kerala who dreams of becoming a Bollywood dancer.

The Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004), and Viceroy’s House (2017) director is also co-writing the upcoming film with husband Paul Mayeda Berges. The duo bankrolls the project under their production company Bend It Networks.

Her new project will see her collaborating with the renowned British studio Aardman. She said that she is honoured and excited to bring her unique British Asian vision to the animation studio.

“Aardman is a Great British national treasure. I am honoured and excited to bring my unique British Asian vision to their acclaimed animation studio,” said Chadha in a statement. “Their work has so much heart, humour and affection, and we share a love of authentic and joyful underdog stories about memorable characters – so it really is a perfect match.”

Peter Lord, creative director at Aardman, said Chadha is a great director “whose beautiful, funny, and warm storytelling we have long admired.”

“We are so excited to be collaborating with Gurinder, a truly great director whose beautiful, funny, and warm storytelling we have long admired. Her talent, when combined with the team here at Aardman, promises something new and extraordinary in the world of animation,” he commented.

The project is in advanced development. Aardman and Bend It Networks will work with Indian voice artists, musicians, and designers on the project.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

