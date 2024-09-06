  • Friday, September 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Grenfell Tower architect firm blocked from shutting down

Studio E, which has been in liquidation for over four years, remains open as authorities continue to examine the fire that claimed 72 lives.

A general view shows the Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in a fatal fire, in London on July 15, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

THE architecture firm responsible for the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, which was wrapped in flammable cladding leading to the 2017 disaster, has been prevented from closing down due to ongoing investigations.

Studio E, which has been in liquidation for over four years, remains open as authorities continue to examine the fire that claimed 72 lives, according to The Times.

A public inquiry this week held Studio E significantly accountable for the tragedy, pointing to its involvement in selecting materials and a failure to meet fire safety standards.

The inquiry noted the firm’s “cavalier attitude” toward safety regulations. Sir Martin Moore-Bick, who led the inquiry, criticised the construction industry for “systematic dishonesty” and also pointed out a lack of political action over safety warnings.

Studio E, which led the design for Grenfell’s refurbishment, went into voluntary liquidation in May 2020 but has not been fully dissolved, the newspaper reported. A corporate filing earlier this year stated that the firm’s closure depends on the inquiry’s findings.

The Metropolitan Police have announced they will review the inquiry’s conclusions over the next 18 months before submitting files to prosecutors.

Potential charges include corporate manslaughter, which could result in fines of up to £20 million. Legal experts, however, suggest that prosecuting liquidated companies may have limited financial benefit.

Moore-Bick’s report also found that Studio E and other contractors involved in the refurbishment had taken a “casual approach” to fire safety, reported The Times.

Andrzej Kuszell, a founding director of Studio E, expressed regret during the inquiry, stating that the tragedy might have been avoided had they better understood the building regulations.

Bruce Sounes, the managing architect, was also criticised for failing to meet the standards of a competent architect.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing, with authorities assessing the possibility of both corporate and individual prosecutions.

Related Stories
News

Foreign students duped in fake visa scam in UK
News

Jagmeet Singh’s party withdraws support for Trudeau in Canada
News

14-year-old charged with murder of Bhim Sen Kohli in Leicestershire
News

Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions
News

‘India-UK FTA on brink of completion’
News

Priti Patel out of Tory leadership race
Sports

A Paralympics to remember for India
HEALTH

Study: No link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
News

Grenfell Tower inquiry blames authorities, firms for 2017 fire
HEADLINE STORY

Actor Nivin Pauly charged in rape case; denies allegation
News

Twelve migrants die trying to cross English Channel
News

Four Indians die in US accident
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grenfell Tower Grenfell Tower architect firm blocked from shutting down
Foreign students duped in fake visa scam in UK
Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter: Crossing creative frontiers
Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein indecent assault case dropped by UK prosecutors
Pravin Amin Asian community leader Pravin Amin passes away at 82
Asian MPs join Corbyn’s pro-Palestinian group