Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

GoodLuck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns a drug dealer in this quirky con-medy by Aanand L Rai

Produced by Anand L Rai, the film marks the Gunjan Saxena actor’s first step into the comedy genre.

Janhvi Kapoor in the first-look poster of Good Luck Jerry (Image source: Colour Yellow Productions/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming comedy crime thriller GoodLuck Jerry have finally unveiled the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the much-awaited trailer, to which she captioned, “FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutNow”.

The trailer takes the audience on a laughter riot with Janhvi’s innocent yet strong character to Deepak Dobriyal’s funny one-liners the film got it all to entertain the audience.

The two minute forty second long trailer stars with a note “Nasha chahe jaisa ho, hota yeh bekaar, sharer todta, bimaari laata, kar deta lachaar’.

Based in Punjab, Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from Bihar works in a massage parlour to help her family. In order to help her ailing mother, she mistakenly gets into a trap of the drug mafia in the state.

The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil feature film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ which starred south actor Nayanthara in the lead role.

Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts the Hindi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal and the ‘Baby’ actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, ‘GoodLuck Jerry’ is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

Produced by Anand L Rai, the film marks the Gunjan Saxena actor’s first step into the comedy genre.

The Roohi actor said, “GoodLuck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre. Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience. To be a part of this film – has been a dream come true. I am excited for it to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. As an actor, it gives me an opportunity to ensure my work reaches a larger diaspora.”

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut starts filming for Emergency; reveals first look as Indira Gandhi
Entertainment
Confirmed: Daniel Kaluuya to not return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Entertainment
US judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for new trial in Johnny Depp defamation case
HEADLINE STORY
Emmy nominations 2022: Here’s what you need to know about 4 South Asians who’ve received…
Entertainment
IMDb releases top 10 Indian films and streaming shows of 2022: Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2,…
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan says she is the same ‘girl going to a temple’ and ‘wearing…
Entertainment
Squid Game continues its winning streak; becomes first non-English show to earn Emmy…
News
Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns with second season of Netflix’s controversial reality show Indian…
Entertainment
Mickey Rourke finds Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’: ‘The guy’s been doing the same effing…
Entertainment
Australian actor Tushar Kumar features in campaign video ‘Racism It Stops With Me’:…
Entertainment
Britney Spears sets internet on fire as she flaunts her curvaceous body in…
Entertainment
How To Build A Sex Room: New Netflix series explores sexual desire among…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut starts filming for Emergency; reveals first look as…
Confirmed: Daniel Kaluuya to not return for Black Panther: Wakanda…
Over 100 hate crimes reported in London football stadiums in…
GoodLuck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns a drug dealer in…
What would be the fate of the Asia Cup? Sourav…
Sri Lanka’s anti-government protesters to hand back iconic govt buildings…