Gillian Anderson reveals why seeing the same superfans in front row is ‘distracting’

Highlights

Gillian Anderson has explained why seeing the same fans repeatedly in the front row has become distracting during her West End play

The X-Files star joked that some superfans could not keep sitting in the front row for every performance

Anderson told them: “You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’s driving me mad”

She later clarified that she has known the women for more than 20 years and asked people not to criticise them

Anderson is currently starring alongside Billy Crudup in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Gillian Anderson has revealed why she finds it distracting to see the same superfans sitting in the front row during her West End performances.

The actress, who is currently starring in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at London’s Soho Place, made the comments while speaking to a group of fans outside the theatre after a recent performance.

In a video shared on social media, Anderson appeared to recognise several women waiting for her at the stage door. While signing autographs, she jokingly told them: “You guys cannot sit in the front row, you cannot.”

One of the women replied that Anderson had made them cry, prompting the actress to laugh before explaining why she wanted them to move further back.

“I don’t care, you cannot sit in the front row, it’s so distracting,” she said. “You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’s driving me mad.”

The women apologised, with some social media users claiming they had already booked tickets for several more performances.

Gillian Anderson explains her comments

After the video began circulating online, Anderson clarified that her comments were not intended as a criticism of the women.

“The video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with – so please don’t say anything negative to or about them,” she said.

Anderson explained that the intimate design of the theatre means performers can easily see members of the audience.

“We’re thrilled to be doing this show but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you and sometimes, it can be a tad distracting!” she added.

She ended her message on a positive note, saying: “That’s all. All good. On with the show and love to everyone and thank you to all of those coming.”

Gillian Anderson’s West End play

Anderson is starring as Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, alongside Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crudup as George.

Edward Albee’s acclaimed play follows a married couple whose relationship descends into a psychological battle over one evening as they entertain a younger couple.

The production is directed by Marianne Elliott and is being staged in the round at Soho Place, meaning the actors are surrounded by the audience.

The unusual arrangement makes it easier for performers to see audience members throughout the show, which Anderson said can make repeatedly seeing familiar faces in the front row particularly noticeable.

Anderson has spoken about superfans before

The actress has previously discussed the intense enthusiasm she has experienced from fans since starring as Dana Scully in The X-Files.

In a 2017 interview with The Observer, Anderson said she had become accustomed to the intensity of some fans, particularly those attracted to science fiction.

“I’m kind of used to it,” she said at the time, describing some of the unusual ways fans had shown their devotion.

Anderson is currently appearing in the sold-out production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in London.