Why fans waited 18 years for Chris Carter's 'The X-Files' cut and what it restores

Highlights

Chris Carter's R-rated director's cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on August 14.

The 2008 film was cut to secure a PG-13 rating after studio concerns over its darker tone.

The new release restores Carter's intended horror elements as Disney and Hulu prepare a new The X-Files reboot.

Chris Carter is finally revealing the version of The X-Files: I Want to Believe that audiences never got to see.

Eighteen years after the 2008 film's theatrical release, the X-Files creator has completed an R-rated director's cut titled The X-Files: I Want to Believe: Vrach Frankenshteyn. The revised edition premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on August 14, offering fans a darker take on the franchise's second feature film.

The release is more than a standard director's cut. Carter says it restores the horror film he originally intended to make before studio intervention led to significant changes ahead of its cinema release.

Why was the film changed in 2008?

When The X-Files: I Want to Believe was in post-production, Carter envisioned it as a horror story inspired by Frankenstein. However, 20th Century Fox pushed for a PG-13 rating, believing it would appeal to a wider audience than an R-rated film.

As a result, scenes considered too disturbing or graphic were edited or removed. Carter has previously said the studio felt he had "made it too scary" and insisted on a less intense version.

Reflecting on the new release, Carter told Entertainment Weekly, "We set out to make a real-life Frankenstein movie, and due to a variety of factors, our Frankenstein never completely left the operating room. A chance to apply the electrodes again was a special thrill."

The updated title includes Vrach Frankenshteyn, Russian for "Victor Frankenstein", reinforcing the influence that inspired the story.

What is different in the new version?

While Disney and Hulu have not revealed every change, Carter has confirmed that this is the version he originally wanted audiences to see rather than an extended cut assembled years later.

The director's cut carries an R rating and restores darker horror elements, more intense imagery and previously removed material. Carter has said the aim was to bring to the screen what had existed in the screenplay but never made the final theatrical release.

The original film reunited David Duchovny's Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully six years after the television series ended. The pair investigate the disappearance of several women with the help of a disgraced Catholic priest who claims to experience psychic visions linked to one of the missing FBI agents.

Upon release in 2008, the film received mixed reviews and grossed about $68 million worldwide, a sharp decline from the $189 million earned by 1998's The X-Files: Fight the Future.

Why is it being released now?

The director's cut arrives as Disney and Hulu continue to expand The X-Files franchise.

Ryan Coogler has completed production on the pilot for a new Hulu reboot starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel. Gillian Anderson has expressed support for the project, describing it as "different" and "special" while encouraging fans to give it a chance.

Releasing Carter's original version ahead of the reboot gives long-time fans an opportunity to revisit the franchise through the creator's intended vision, while introducing a darker interpretation of a film that was significantly reshaped before its original release.