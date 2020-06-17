Gaurav Chopra in talks to play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

If reports are to be believed, Balaji Telefilms is gearing up to resume production on three of their most popular television shows – Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 4 – in a couple of days, after all shooting activities came to a grinding halt in March due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

If we talk about Kasautii Zindagii Kay in particular, buzz has it that the show is in for a casting overhaul. Actor Karan Singh Grover, who plays the character of Mr Bajaj on the show, will not be returning to reprise his character after the makers roll the camera post-lockdown with strict COVID-19 protocols in place as mandated by the state government.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

Reportedly, Grover has quit the show and the makers have approached well-known television actor Gaurav Chopra to replace him. Yes, you read that right! Chopra is currently in talks with the makers and he is expected to sign the show on the dotted line soon.

According to reports, Grover expressed his desire to leave Kasautii Zindagii Kay and thus the role has been offered to Chopra. Chopra was last seen on Star Plus’ medical drama series Sanjivani. Talking to an online publication, Chopra said, “I cannot comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense.”

Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthan as the lead pair, is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. It is a reboot of the 2001 series of the same name, which also was produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms, for Star Plus.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of Indian television.