From Rajiv Adatia and Meera Deosthale to Vishal Singh and Shivam Sharma, celebs ask Namish Taneja ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ Fans puzzled

Namish Taneja was last seen in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Aye Mere Humsafar.

It has been quite a while since Namish Taneja has been missing from the scene. He was last seen in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Aye Mere Humsafar, where he played the role of Ved Kothari, and his loyal fans have been missing him on screen ever since.

While there is no update on what is keeping the handsome hunk so busy these days, we have observed an interesting trend on social media that has got us really curious.

A number of celebrities from the tinsel town of television have been tagging Namish Taneja on Instagram asking him ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Rajiv Adatia, Meera Deosthale, Karan Sharmaa, Vishal Singh, Shivam Sharma, and Piyush Sahdev were among the first few celebrities who asked the actor ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ on their Instagram Stories. We have no clue why these celebrities have suddenly started asking the same question to the actor, but it has certainly whetted our curiosity as to what is happening.

Namish has previously worked with Meera Deosthale in Vidya. His chemistry with her was one of the major highlights of the shows. Now that she has asked the actor ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’, fans are wondering if they have something exciting in store for them.

