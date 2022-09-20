Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

From Rajiv Adatia and Meera Deosthale to Vishal Singh and Shivam Sharma, celebs ask Namish Taneja ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ Fans puzzled

Namish Taneja was last seen in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Aye Mere Humsafar.

Photo credit: Splendid PR

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been quite a while since Namish Taneja has been missing from the scene. He was last seen in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Aye Mere Humsafar, where he played the role of Ved Kothari, and his loyal fans have been missing him on screen ever since.

While there is no update on what is keeping the handsome hunk so busy these days, we have observed an interesting trend on social media that has got us really curious.

A number of celebrities from the tinsel town of television have been tagging Namish Taneja on Instagram asking him ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Rajiv Adatia, Meera Deosthale, Karan Sharmaa, Vishal Singh, Shivam Sharma, and Piyush Sahdev were among the first few celebrities who asked the actor ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’ on their Instagram Stories. We have no clue why these celebrities have suddenly started asking the same question to the actor, but it has certainly whetted our curiosity as to what is happening.

Namish has previously worked with Meera Deosthale in Vidya. His chemistry with her was one of the major highlights of the shows. Now that she has asked the actor ‘Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?’, fans are wondering if they have something exciting in store for them.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100 million+ viewing minutes on ZEE5
Hollywood News
Fabien Frankel reveals he spent seven months planning one House of the Dragon s*x scene:…
News
Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023
Hollywood News
Warner Bros didn’t allow Zack Snyder to use the iconic Superman score in Henry Cavill’s…
Hollywood News
Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after falling accident on ‘Lee’ set
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi dismisses reports of being injured in stone pelting during shooting
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at United Nations SDG Moment: Global solidarity more important than…
Entertainment
‘I’m not saying all Britishers are villains’: S Rajamouli responds to claims that…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger eyeing a career in Bollywood, netizens say, ‘You gotta…
Hollywood News
‘You know what? I made Titanic’: James Cameron recalls using his clout to…
Hollywood News
James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy jokes involving John Cena that…
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra recalls being given the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after a botched nose…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nine in ten companies give thumbs-up to four-day week trial,…
Leicester violence: Hindus and Muslims make joint appeal for harmony
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100…
From Rajiv Adatia and Meera Deosthale to Vishal Singh and…
Fabien Frankel reveals he spent seven months planning one House…
Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars…