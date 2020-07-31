From Aamir Khan to Farhan Akhtar, here’s the list of actors who have been considered for the Rakesh Sharma biopic

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic has been in the news from the past few years. The first time we heard about the film was in 2018. The biopic is tentatively titled as Saare Jahaan Se Accha and will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Well, there have been multiple reports about the actors starring in the film. But till now, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about it.

Today, let’s look at the list of actors who have been considered to play Rakesh Sharma in Saare Jahaan Se Accha…

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was the first choice to star in the biopic. The actor had heard the narration and loved the script but couldn’t do it because of his other projects. However, Aamir suggested Shah Rukh Khan’s name to the makers and he even called and told SRK to do the film.

Shah Rukh Khan

So, Aamir Khan suggested SRK’s name and the King Khan of Bollywood was onboard for the film. There were also reports that Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite SRK in the movie. But well, the makers didn’t make any official announcement about it.

Vicky Kaushal

After Uri: The Surgical Strike released and become a blockbuster (also produced by Ronnie Screvwala), there were reports that Vicky Kaushal has replaced SRK in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. However, Vicky had later stated that he is not a part of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor

After Aamir, SRK, and Vicky, there were reports about Ranbir Kapoor also being considered for the biopic. However, later there was no development about it.

Farhan Akhtar



And now, the latest reports suggest that the makers have decided to rope in Farhan Akhtar to play the role of Rakesh Sharma in the film. Farhan has earlier done Milkha Singh’s biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a super hit at the box office. Well, we now wait for an official announcement about it from the makers.