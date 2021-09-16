Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a change after severe backlash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming reality show The Activist have announced that they are changing the format of the competition series. The development comes after the show received widespread backlash for “monetization, commodification, and trivialisation” of activism.

Produced by CBS and Global Citizen, The Activist pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges. Their success would have been judged on the basis of their social media campaigns. Following the massive outrage from across the board, the makers have decided to change the format to a one-time documentary.

The makers of The Activist released a statement on September 15 to announce that the five-episode competition series will now be a documentary. “The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort,” the statement read.

“It will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show. We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra, American singer-songwriter Usher, and Dancing with the Stars star Julianne Hough were onboard as judges in The Activist, which was announced last week set for premiere on October 22.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali spends over a year to curate special music album Sukoon
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor attends the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra heaps praises on Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna
Entertainment
Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar on why Pratik Gandhi was the perfect choice for Bhavai
E-GUIDE
The memorable ghosts of Bollywood
Entertainment
Exclusive: Mamta Handa talks about interacting with celebs like Hina Khan, Sunil Grover, and others…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s recent tweet hints at Shah Rukh Khan’s digital debut
Entertainment
The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut was on their…
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in Kho Gaye Hum…
Entertainment
Tabu teams up with Vishal Bhardwaj for a spy thriller titled Khufiya
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra inducted as a member of Producers Guild of America
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif land in Austria for the next schedule of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali spends over a year to curate special…
Sonam Kapoor attends the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition Preview Party…
Sidharth Malhotra heaps praises on Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna
Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar on why Pratik Gandhi was the perfect…
Winners and losers from UK government reshuffle