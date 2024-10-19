Finding joy in fitness

Jayeeta Dutta in gym

By: Jayeeta Dutta

GROWING up, I was always an active kid, involved in extra-curricular activities like dancing, basketball, and badminton. However, as the corporate hustle took over, my passion for fitness took a backseat, which eventually affected my well-being. It wasn’t until the Covid-19 lockdown that my journey – or rather, my reunion with fitness – began. I realised how fortunate some of us are to have a healthy and functional body, and how unfair it was to take that for granted.

I started my wellness journey with vinyasa and hatha yoga, which helped me embrace a new sense of agility and flexibility – not just for my body, but also for my mind and soul. As I progressed, it gave me the confidence to begin strength training and eventually hit the gym. Ever since, there has been no turning back.

Over the years, I’ve come to realise that the gym is much more than a place to lift weights or flex your confidence – it teaches discipline. It reinforces the idea that when you put in the work and stay true to your goals, you won’t be disappointed.

It’s also a fantastic place to meet and be inspired by positive, motivated, and level-headed individuals. I’ve personally made some of my most cherished friendships at the gym and have been fortunate to train with some of the most dedicated coaches.

Being surrounded by a community of supportive, hardworking, and cheerful friends gives you the organic urge to raise the bar each time. I’ve seen wonderful examples of camaraderie among my fellow gym ladies. They cheer the loudest when one of us hits a personal best, and even louder when we’re feeling low. The reassurance that they’ve got your back is unparalleled.

Some of the initial lessons that kept me motivated include:

Start small and go at your own pace. Everybody’s progress is different.

Be creative and mix things up. A bit of change in workout routines keeps you motivated.

Listen to your body. Sometimes, taking a step back is necessary for making a bigger leap forward.

Find an accountability buddy.

And sometimes, the key is simply to show up. Fitness has become a way of life for me, and the gym will be my happy place. It gives me perspective and fuels my body and mind, helping me strive to discover a better version of myself.

(Jayeeta Dutta is a banker by day, but a roaring fitness freak by night and a wearer of an experimental chef’s hat. She is also a certified wanderer, with a passion for fashion, music and dance.)