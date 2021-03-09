Trending Now

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for Covid-19


Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal 



A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19, and now, reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also been tested positive.

The source told The Indian Express, “SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test.”

“After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure,” added the source.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie stars Alia in the lead role, and the actress was simultaneously shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir.

It is said that Alia has self-isolated herself, and according to a report in E-Times, the actress has tested negative. A source told the portal, “Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of Brahmastra and is recovering currently.”

The shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra has been put on hold.



A few days ago, Ajay Devgn had joined the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, and he had posted about it on Instagram, “Back on Sanjay’s set after two decades; feels good! #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions.”

 

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi had released the teaser of the film on 24th February 2021, and it had received a good response. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to release on 30th July 2021.













