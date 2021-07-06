Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796

Wimbledon

Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era

Roger Federer celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Lorenzo Sonego. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

ROGER FEDERER on Monday (5) became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968.

Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks’ time, eased past Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at the All England Club for the 18th time.

“I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarters,” said Federer whose match took place on the final ‘Manic Monday’, so-called because all the last-16 ties in the men’s and women’s event are played.

From next year, play will be held on the middle Sunday, which has traditionally been the tournament rest day.

“I’m happy to have played in the era that there was a ‘Middle Sunday’ but it now means more people can come to the tournament.

“It was very special and I really enjoyed it.”

In what will be his 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed, for a place in the semifinals.

Medvedev was leading Hurkacz 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 3-4 when play was halted for the night due to rain.

“It is not fair for anyone. I have been in these situations before – but these guys are young and they can recover,” said Federer.

“Unfortunately they are very, very good too, so hopefully it rains again tomorrow… I’m kidding, I’m kidding!”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948
Wimbledon
History-making Jabeur sets up last-eight clash against Sabalenka
Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon quarterfinals for first time
Wimbledon
Djokovic into 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal
Wimbledon
Maximum capacity crowds from quarterfinals onwards
Wimbledon
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter third round in mixed doubles
Wimbledon
Federer glides into last 16, Barty polishes up her act
Wimbledon
Bopanna, Sania win historic all-Indian mixed-doubles match
Wimbledon
Shapovalov ends Murray’s run at Wimbledon
Wimbledon
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
Wimbledon
Djokovic into Wimbledon last 16 for 13th time
Wimbledon
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal are ‘gods’, but tennis needs devil, says Kyrgios
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era
Maana Patel thrilled to be India’s first female swimmer at…
La Liga returns to traditional TV in India as Facebook…
Indian priest, 84, held under anti-terror law dies
There’s no reason to remove Shastri if he is doing…
Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India’s flag bearers at…