Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition

Bal is known as a trendsetter in Indian fashion with designs that challenged established norms.

Rohit Bal (Photo credit: MANPREET ROMANA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital undergoing treatment for cardiac issues and is in critical condition, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Bal, a trendsetter in Indian fashion with designs that challenged established norms, is under the supervision of a team led by cardiologist Dr Praveen Chandra at the hospital.

“He is in a critical condition. He was admitted a few days ago. He came with a heart condition that is getting stabilised but he also has infection which is creating the trouble,” Dr. Chandra told PTI.

A family friend said Bal has had a pacemaker for many years.

“It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta as they knew his medical history. He is on life support in ICU but we are hoping that he will recover,” he said.

When reached for a comment, his brother Rajesh Bal told PTI, “Just pray for my brother.”

Born in 1986 in Srinagar, Bal carved a niche for himself with his distinctive and innovative designs that seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

He is also known for merging the cultural heritage of India with global fashion trends.

But he has been away from the fashion world for the last few years due to health issues.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Bollywood News
Karan pens note as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ turns 20
Bollywood News
‘Main Atal Hoon’ sets release date
Bollywood News
Mahesh Babu calls Ranbir Kapoor “best actor in India”
NEWS
Gippy Grewal confirms gunfire outside Canada residence
NEWS
Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas
Bollywood News
‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones
FILM
Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal
FASHION
Advaitesha Birla and Hannah Husain turn heads at Le Bal des Débutantes
NEWS
Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change
Bollywood News
Alia latest Indian celebrity to fall prey to deepfake
MUSIC
Anuradha Juju on creating UN COP28 concert theme
Bollywood News
Manoj Bajpayee says 2023 has been a blessed year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW