Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fan builds temple for Samantha in Andhra Pradesh

The statue is covered in a red coloured saree, teamed with a green blouse.

Samntha

By: Mohnish Singh

Star worship gained new momentum with a die-hard fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu building a temple in his house premises in Alapadu village of Bapatla district on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Tenali Sandeep, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the ‘Yashoda’ actor, unveiled Samantha’s statue and cut a cake on Friday as the actor turned 36 years old.

The statue is covered in a red coloured saree, teamed with a green blouse.

People from neighbouring villages thronged Sandeep’s house to celebrate Samantha’s birthday.

Sandeep said that he wished to build a big temple, but could not do so due to financial constraints.

Apart from acting, Sandeep admires Samantha for her charitable works. He also distributed food among the poor to mark the actor’s birthday.

Samantha, who comes from a humble background, has made a name in the Tamil and Telugu industry. The actor also entered the Hindi industry with the Amazon Prime Original show The Family Man Season 2.

She is also gearing up for the Hindi version of Citadel, where she will act with Varun Dhawan.

Sandeep told ANI, “Samantha took the initiative to perform heart operations for needy children through a foundation. As she herself hails from a humble background, she always stands for the needy ones. This incident made my admiration double for her.”

Samantha suffers from an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She has talked about it on multiple occasions. Sandeep said the villagers prayed for Samantha’s speedy recovery. They are very happy as the actor is now doing well.

Sandeep has not met the ‘Oo Antava’ actor in person. But he surely harbours a wish to meet her one day.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra reveals she froze her eggs while filming Quantico
NEWS
Fawad Khan to his Indian fans: ‘I’m grateful for your love and for nurturing and…
NEWS
Tom Cruise set to attend King Charles III’s coronation concert
Entertainment
Adipurush: Kriti Sanon as Janaki exudes purity in new motion poster
Entertainment
Throwback Saturday: Ali Fazal drops pics with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker
INTERVIEWS
Namashi Chakraborty Interview: ‘If I’m a good actor, I’ll compete with every good actor’
NEWS
Film stars come out in support of protesting wrestlers
Hollywood News
Freida Pinto: ‘None of us really thought Slumdog Millionaire was going to be…
Entertainment
‘Won my dignity, confidence back’: Sooraj Pancholi after acquittal in Jiah Khan’s case
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Brahmastra bag top honours at Filmfare Awards 2023
Entertainment
Jiah Khan: Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted
TELEVISION
First glimpses of Prince William and Kate Middleton from The Crown revealed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW