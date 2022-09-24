Website Logo
  Saturday, September 24, 2022
Falguni Pathak upset with Neha Kakkar's recreation of her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai?

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat.

Falguni Pathak (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Seems like singer Falguni Pathak is not happy with Neha Kakkar’s recreation of her iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’.

Several fans criticised Neha for ‘ruining’ the original. Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans’ posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha’s version titled ‘O Sajna’.“How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already,” one of the posts on Falguni’s Instagram Story read.The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently.

Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of ‘O Sajna’. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed ‘O Sajna’.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

