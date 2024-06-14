Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg’s next project

Emily Blunt (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Emily Blunt, who is known for her roles in films including Sicario, The Girl on the Train, and Oppenheimer, among others, is expected to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg for his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled Universal Pictures film is written by David Koepp. The American screenwriter also worked with Spielberg in Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The film is scheduled to release on May 15, 2026, marking Spielberg’s first summer release in a decade, following The BFG in 2016.

However, there are no details available about the storyline.

Spielberg has won three Academy Awards, including best director and best picture for Schindler’s List and best director for Saving Private Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emily is a recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards.

Blunt made her acting debut in a 2001 stage production of The Royal Family and portrayed Catherine Howard in the TV miniseries Henry VIII.

She received much appreciation for playing an idealistic FBI agent in the crime film Sicario. She earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance as Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller 2023 film Oppenheimer. Blunt was most recently seen in ‘The Fall Guy’, co-starring Ryan Gosling.

She was also seen in critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like Edge of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place.

The ace actress will be next seen in The Smashing Machine, opposite Dwayne Johnson. It is an American biographical sports drama film written and directed by Benny Safdie. The film features Dwayne Johnson as former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as his wife.