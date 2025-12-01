Musk backs H1B visas, says US has 'long benefitted' from Indian workers

Highlights
- Roughly 70 per cent of H1B visas used by Indian citizens working in technology and medicine sectors.
- Trump administration imposed $100,000 fee on H1B applicants in September, sparking anxiety.
- Approvals for Indian outsourcing firms drop 70 per cent since 2015 to lowest level in decade.
Visa approvals plummet
In September, US President Donald Trump added a $100,000 (£74,000) fee for H1B visa applicants, sparking anxiety among Indian workers and employers.
H1B visas are allocated through a lottery system. Outsourcing and staffing firms have been accused of manipulating the system using tactics such as submitting multiple entries for the same worker or using the visa to hire low-cost contract workers rather than for specialty occupations.
The NFAP report warned that Trump's policies "could lead to higher denial rates and other problems for employers".
Tariffs and trade talks
During the wide-ranging podcast, Musk also discussed Trump's tariff policies. He revealed he had "unsuccessfully" tried to dissuade the president from raising tariffs, which he said, "create distortions in markets". However, he noted "The president has made it clear he loves tariffs."
Earlier this year, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil. Indian goods exports to the US continue to attract some of the steepest levies globally.
Negotiations for a trade deal between the two countries are currently under way, with both sides aiming to conclude an agreement by the end of this year.