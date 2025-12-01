Musk backs H1B visas, says US has 'long benefitted' from Indian workers

Highlights

Roughly 70 per cent of H1B visas used by Indian citizens working in technology and medicine sectors.

Trump administration imposed $100,000 fee on H1B applicants in September, sparking anxiety.

Approvals for Indian outsourcing firms drop 70 per cent since 2015 to lowest level in decade.

Elon Musk has backed the H1B visa programme, saying America has "long benefitted" from talented Indian migrant workers, even as he acknowledged the system is being "gamed" by some outsourcing companies.

H1B visa approvals for Indian outsourcing companies have plunged 70 per cent since 2015 to their lowest level in a decade and insisted the solution lies in stopping the abuse rather than dismantling the programme entirely.

Musk made the comments during an interview with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, released on Sunday evening. He said "We need to stop the gaming of the system. But I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H1B programme...which some on the Right are. I think they don't realise that that would actually be very bad."

Data released this month by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) showed the top seven Indian companies had only 4,573 H1B petitions approved for initial employment this financial year.H1B visas allow US companies to hire skilled foreign workers, with roughly 70 per cent used by Indian citizens working in sectors like technology and medicine.

Visa approvals plummet

In September, US President Donald Trump added a $100,000 (£74,000) fee for H1B visa applicants, sparking anxiety among Indian workers and employers.

H1B visas are allocated through a lottery system. Outsourcing and staffing firms have been accused of manipulating the system using tactics such as submitting multiple entries for the same worker or using the visa to hire low-cost contract workers rather than for specialty occupations.

The NFAP report warned that Trump's policies "could lead to higher denial rates and other problems for employers".

Tariffs and trade talks

During the wide-ranging podcast, Musk also discussed Trump's tariff policies. He revealed he had "unsuccessfully" tried to dissuade the president from raising tariffs, which he said, "create distortions in markets". However, he noted "The president has made it clear he loves tariffs."

Earlier this year, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil. Indian goods exports to the US continue to attract some of the steepest levies globally.

Negotiations for a trade deal between the two countries are currently under way, with both sides aiming to conclude an agreement by the end of this year.

