Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen speaks about experiencing panic attacks on New York streets

She described the “spiraling” feeling that would happen in her body at signs of change in her environment.

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she “didn’t understand” feelings of panic until she reached a certain age while living in New York.

According to E! News, in an interview with Variety, the ‘WandaVision’ actor got candid about how she experienced panic attacks in New York at age 21, a feeling she said she wasn’t aware of as she was a very loud and confident kid growing up.

“I remember I would get [panick attacks] on the hour every hour. I used to live on 13th Street between 6th and 7th. I was crossing 6th Avenue at 14th Street, and I realized I couldn’t cross the street — I stood up against the wall, and I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment,” Olsen said.

She described the “spiraling” feeling that would happen in her body at signs of change in her environment, reported E! News.

“If I went from cold to hot, hot to cold, full to hungry, hungry to full — any kind of shift in my body, my whole body thought, ‘Uh oh, something’s wrong!’ It was so weird. A ENT doctor said that it could be vertigo related because it was all about truly spinning. So it was an interesting six months,” Olsen told the publication.
To cope with the feelings, she looked to a friend who was seeing a medical professional for panic attacks and knew a lot of brain games. Olsen learned one strategy called “repetition” as a grounding technique.

As per E! News, the Marvel star said the technique was a “helpful tool,” but still recalled her panic attacks as “very weird” because she was not anxious as a child.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Michael Waldron set to write Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn’s company distances itself from Adipurush, clarifies it didn’t work on film’s VFX
Entertainment
Dismal response to Adipurush teaser burns up Prabhas as he angrily calls director Om Raut…
Entertainment
Ryan Coogler almost quit filmmaking after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s death
Entertainment
BJP leader slams Adipurush director Om Raut; asks him to remove ‘objectionable scenes’
Hollywood News
Taissa Farmiga returning for The Nun 2
Hollywood News
Ryan Reynolds talks about breaking the internet with announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush for shoddy VFX and…
Hollywood News
Wakanda Forever trailer introduces new Black Panther to MCU after T’Challa’s death
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak match dance steps at Garba night in Mumbai…
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson’s Brazilian look-alike is a hit in Rio de Janeiro but gets…
Hollywood News
Adam Levine’s wife supports him at concert in Las Vegas amid cheating scandal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW