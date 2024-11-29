Elakshi Gupta: From dentistry to the spotlight with ‘Hamaara Parivar’

The multi-talented actress talks about her journey, ambitions and her unique new TV show.

Elakshi Gupta

By: Asjad Nazir

WHETHER it was participating in school performances or mimicking Rani Mukerji, Elakshi Gupta knew from a young age that she wanted to become an actress.

However, coming from a conservative family, she kept that dream to herself and followed in her doctor parents’ footsteps to become a successful dentist. Despite this, her love for dancing, music, and performing eventually led her to pursue a parallel career in the spotlight.

After winning a beauty pageant, she became an in-demand model and transitioned to acting, with roles in projects like the hit Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the forthcoming Veer Murarbaji. She also plays a pivotal role in the recently launched TV show Hamaara Parivar, which blurs the lines between fiction and reality. In the ZEE TV show, she leads a fictional family that connects viewers to their favourite small-screen stars through interviews, set visits, and insights.

Eastern Eye caught up with the multi-talented actress to find out more about her journey and ambitions.

Tell us about your unique TV show.

Hamaara Parivar is truly unique because it’s the first TV show of its kind. ZEE TV always tries to bring something new to viewers, and this show stands apart from typical dramas filled with crying, conflicts, and endless screaming. It acts as a bridge between viewers and ZEE TV’s programming, connecting directly with the audience in a fresh way.

Tell us about your character.

I play Sakshi in Hamaara Parivar. She’s a writer who reviews content, which is why ZEE TV approached her to review their channel and connect with audiences. I read letters from viewers about changes they want in shows or what they’d like to see. Sakshi is a strong, mature woman who keeps her close-knit family together with traditional values. Her family includes her husband, two children, younger sister, and brother-in-law. The show emphasises family unity, with Sakshi encouraging her family to share experiences, teaching them the importance of communication and care.

What did you like about the concept of Hamaara Parivar?

Hamaara Parivar is unique because each week, we select lucky viewers who share their feedback or suggestions and invite them to join us. We play fun games related to ZEE TV shows and give out gifts. The show also takes viewers behind the scenes of ZEE TV sets, connecting them directly with actors and revealing their real lives.

Tell us about the animation aspect.

Each episode features a story narrated by one family member, presented through AI animation. This adds a modern, high-quality touch to storytelling. These stories convey moral lessons, like the significance of festivals such as Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Dhanteras, spreading positivity and knowledge.

Does your approach change between film and television?

Yes, my approach is different for each medium. Films allow you to create an impact in a single showing, while television requires a continuous daily commitment with back-to-back scripts, preparation, and long shoot hours. Despite the hectic pace, TV fosters a family-like atmosphere as you work closely with the same people every day. It’s taught me a lot about acting and improvisation. TV reaches audiences daily, which is very rewarding in its own way.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I enjoy light-hearted entertainment that focuses on fun and relationships, resonating with daily life. I also love thrillers and action films, especially those with a mix of action and suspense.

What inspires you as an actress?

I’m inspired by the idea of being a relatable performer who connects with audiences through natural, subtle acting. My goal is to bring meaning or joy to people’s lives through my work. Acting gives me the chance to spread positivity and happiness on a large scale.

Do you have a dream role?

My dream is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His films have a regal, timeless quality, especially in the way they portray queens and historical figures. I’ve loved playing historical characters, like my roles in Tanhaji and Veer Murarbaji, where I portrayed the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I’m drawn to history and period films, and the way Bhansali presents women on screen is mesmerising.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

People often see me as straightforward and mature, but I have a very playful, childlike side. I believe in maintaining a balance and striving for perfection, which often defines my approach. But I love to laugh, have fun, and enjoy life. Dancing brings me immense joy.

Why should we all tune into the show?

You should watch the show because it’s a perfect way to relax after a long day. It’s light-hearted, enjoyable, and pairs perfectly with tea time. The show airs on ZEE TV at 6:30 pm and is also available on the ZEE5 app. Unlike ongoing dramas, each episode is a standalone story that leaves viewers with something positive to take away.