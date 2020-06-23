Ekta Kapoor planning Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii & Kaahin Kissii Roz sequels?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin Kissii Roz and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are some of the iconic Hindi shows from the stable of Balaji Telefilms, which helped producer Ekta Kapoor establish herself as the ultimate queen of daily soaps in the Indian television space.

The fact that Kapoor launched a reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2018 speaks volumes about her fondness for her early shows. After the huge success of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the content czarina is reportedly planning to produce reboots of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kaahin Kissii Roz also. Yes, you read that right!

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic may have put everyone’s plans on hold, but Ekta Kapoor knows it well that how to sail through the tough situation and get the audience back to their television sets. And this time around, she has planned something really big.

A leading entertainment portal reports that Kapoor is apparently planning to make a second series of not one but two of her major TV serials, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kaahin Kissii Roz. While details about the reboot of the two shows are under wraps for now, rumours suggest that the producer is already at the casting stage of one of the shows.

An official confirmation is highly awaited.

Meanwhile, Balaji Telefilms is gearing up to resumes production on Kasautii Zindagii Kay later this month after all shooting activities came to a halt three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of showbiz.