Ekta Kapoor on criminal case against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The sudden demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has created an uproar in India. A large number of the actor’s fans believe that he was under great pressure over the past few months as several leading production houses in Bollywood had dropped him from their films and banned him.

Now, a criminal case has been filed in Bihar against such biggies as Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan and Salman Khan for conspiracies against Sushant Singh Rajput, which allegedly pushed him to commit suicide.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who actually launched the late actor with her television Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), is stunned to know about the case against her. “Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi when actually I launched him. I am beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Many people within the industry are also surprised to find acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s name on the list. Reportedly, Bhansali had offered four films to Sushant Singh Rajput in the past, but the actor could not sign any of them due to date issues.

“Many people in the industry are expressing their grief and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them. SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise,” divulges the source.

The source goes on to add, “As far as their equation is concerned, Sushant had taken quite a strong stand for SLB when the director was attacked in Jaipur and while Sushant condemned the violence, he also dropped his surname ‘Rajput’ to show support to the filmmaker.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Drive (2020), committed suicide on 14th June, 2020.