Early release prisoners left without tags due to shortage: Report

The delays in fitting tags appear to be due to a shortage of the devices, a probation officer said.

A general view of HMP Wandsworth prison on July 12, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SOME prisoners released early as part of a government initiative to ease overcrowding have not been fitted with electronic tags, despite it being a condition of their release.

The delays in fitting tags appear to be due to a shortage of the devices, the BBC reported, quoting a probation officer.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has attributed the issue to a backlog and has blamed security contractor Serco, which manages the tagging system. Serco stated that it is working to reduce the number of offenders waiting for tags.

Prisons minister Lord James Timpson called the delays “completely unacceptable” and held an urgent meeting with Serco leaders. He said they have committed to eliminating the backlog “at pace over the coming weeks.” Lord Timpson assured that the Probation Service is closely monitoring all offenders and prioritising the tagging of domestic abusers to ensure victim safety.

Last week, over 1,700 prisoners were released early in England and Wales under the scheme, which the justice secretary said was necessary to prevent the prison system from reaching maximum capacity.

The scheme has faced criticism for risking public safety and not informing all victims of offenders’ early release dates. The government clarified that offenders convicted of violent crimes, sex offences, and domestic abuse with sentences of four years or more were not eligible for early release.

Some offenders released last week expressed frustration about the situation. One told the BBC, “They should have tagged me but they haven’t, and it means I can go where I choose.” Another stated, “I have to stay indoors till I get fitted, which means I can’t leave… it’s doing my head in.”

According to Martin Jones, chief inspector of probation, about one-third of those released early last week are expected to reoffend. The tagging system is operated by Electronic Monitoring Services (EMS), managed by Serco under a contract with the MoJ.

An MoJ spokesperson said tagging is vital to keeping victims safe and reducing reoffending, adding that financial penalties will be applied to Serco if the issue is not resolved quickly. A Serco spokesperson said the company is working to fit tags swiftly and is prioritising cases based on risk profiles.