  • Thursday, October 13, 2022
Dwayne Johnson responds to query if he intends to make Black Adam vs Superman: ‘Absolutely’

Black Adam is set to premiere on October 21.

Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

If you ever thought about what it would be like to see Black Adam fight against Superman, here is the answer. Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” plans to make a film featuring his villain character Black Adam going up against DC superhero Superman. Yes, you heard that absolutely right.

When asked whether the audience may someday see the Man of Steel and The Rock go toe-to-toe, he responded “absolutely.”

“That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there is a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” he said.

The actor continued, “And what I meant by that was introducing a brand-new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was . . . you know, Black Adam! Two years ago, the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass out there. Introducing the JSA, introducing that new era of the DC universe. But also, what I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. Listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

He further said, “You can’t always give them what you want. But you will always know that we are listening. And in this case, with what you and I are talking about, I have been listening and I have been wanting to address fans for years.”

The actor added that he has been wanting to address fans’ desire to see Black Adam and Superman fight onscreen for years. “I have been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,'” he continued. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build-out.”

Black Adam is set to premiere on October 21.

Eastern Eye

