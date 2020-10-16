Dream getaways of TV stars

EVERYONE may be in a lockdown and not able to go on a holiday, but that doesn’t stop people from dreaming about a getaway to somewhere nice.







With that in mind, popular TV stars recalled their favourite holiday destinations in India and in the process, gave some ideas for when self-isolation finally ends.

Delnaaz Irani: There are places in India that are very beautiful. Our country is extremely exotic and lovely. As far as places are concerned, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan are so beautiful. But my favourite

destination is Goa because I love beaches.

Angad Hasija: My favourite destination would be Jammu and Kashmir because I feel this destination can beat any foreign country. Gulmarg is so beautiful, I have been there twice and it is not wrong to call it the Switzerland of India.







Meera Deosthale: We went for an outdoor shoot to Kashmir and I decided that when I grow old, this is the kind of place I would want to live my life. It was so calm, so beautiful and serene.







Dhruvee Haldankar: I am a solo traveller and travelling is my fondest hobby. I have travelled to about 12 countries and 15 states in India. My favourite places are Shimla in the hills and Goa surrounded by beaches.

Aashish Mehrotra: I have travelled to a lot of countries and various states in India. I loved Goa because that is one place where I can relax. I love watching the sunrise and sunset, sitting on the beach, having my beer and just being there, without my phone, enjoying the environment and scenic view.







Vijayendra Kumeria: I love travelling and always go to a new destination on vacation, but out of all the places that I have visited in India, I think Kashmir and specifically Pahalgam is the most beautiful place. According to me, it truly is heaven on earth.

Shamin Mannan: I love travelling, it’s my way of rejuvenating. My all-time favourite destination is Palolem; it’s a paradise beach in South Goa, with some amazing beaches nearby and great Goan food. The best part is staying right on the beach in a beach hut. Apart from this, I had a great trip to McLeod Ganj, exploring the mountains, little villages and monasteries; people are so innocent in these small mountain towns.

Savi Thakur: I have visited many places in India like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jaipur, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. All these places are beautiful, but to be very honest, I would say visiting Himachal Pradesh gives me a feeling that I can’t express in words. And Shimla is my favourite holiday destination. I get so much positivity as soon as I enter the capital of Himachal Pradesh.

Rishina Kandhari: There are so many hidden treasures in India. Being a celebrity you get to travel around the world, but I would give up on any trip abroad for Manali. It was like the mountains were calling me. Also, since I live in Mumbai, the chilly weather of Manali gave a very different feel.

Avinash Mukherjee: I don’t have a particular city I love, but given an option, I would like to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar again and again. I first went there with my family, and it was a different experience and feeling that I cannot express in words.

Urvashi Upadhyay Sharle: If we talk about India, I have visited many places like Orissa, Shimla and Chennai, but last December before Covid-19, I visited Kutch as my uncle stays there. I visited a temple there and it was so beautiful. They say if you haven’t seen Kutch then you haven’t seen anything yet, and now, I believe in this after visiting the place.

Nishant Malkani: As I am a beach baby, my favourite destination in India would be Goa. There is something about the atmosphere, which gives you a very chilled out vibe, and without any fear of being judged, you can just unwind yourself. Moreover, watching the sunrise and sunset gives you inner peace.





