Dhawan will continue advising the government on AI adoption in financial services until July 2027.

His career spans senior technology and data roles at IBM, Deloitte, SAS, Accenture and Amazon Web Services.

He is helping drive recommendations on AI regulation, financial advice, skills and agentic payments across the UK banking sector.

From building data and artificial intelligence strategies across Asia-Pacific to leading AI development at one of Britain's largest banking groups, Dr Rohit Dhawan has built a career around bringing emerging technology into mainstream business.

Now, the Lloyds Banking Group executive is taking on another year of responsibility in shaping how the UK financial sector adopts artificial intelligence. HM Treasury has reappointed Dhawan and Harriet Rees, Group Chief Information Officer at Starling Bank, as its Financial Services AI Champions until July 2027.

The appointments extend a role that places Dhawan at the intersection of banking, technology and public policy. Alongside Rees, he will coordinate the implementation of recommendations designed to help financial institutions adopt AI more widely while managing risks around security, resilience and consumer trust.

The appointment comes as AI becomes increasingly embedded in Britain's financial services industry. According to the Treasury, 86 per cent of UK financial firms have already deployed AI systems, using the technology for areas including fraud detection, financial crime prevention, risk management and customer services.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said the safe adoption of AI was key to the future of financial services, adding that Dhawan and Rees had demonstrated their commitment to keeping the UK at the forefront of the technology.

How did Rohit Dhawan build his career in AI?

Dhawan's professional journey spans more than two decades, with experience across Australia, Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region before he moved into a senior leadership position in the UK.

He holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and a Master's degree in Information Technology from the University of Sydney. His academic background in technology and data science has been complemented by a career across consulting, analytics and enterprise technology.

He began his professional career at IBM in Australia in 2007, working in data and AI delivery. He later moved to Deloitte, where he held a programme leadership role in decision science and analytics from 2012. In 2015, he joined SAS as a senior industry consultant, before moving to Accenture in Singapore in 2018 as a consulting director working in AI.

His next move took him to Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he became regional head of data and AI strategy for Asia-Pacific. The role covered markets including South-East Asia, Australia and Japan, giving him experience of how businesses across different economies were integrating AI into customer services and internal operations.

In August 2024, Dhawan joined Lloyds Banking Group as Group Director of AI and Advanced Analytics. He was appointed to lead the bank's newly established AI Centre of Excellence, bringing together specialists in data science, behavioural science, machine-learning engineering, advanced analytics and AI ethics.

His responsibility is to shape the bank's AI and machine-learning strategy, develop its technical capabilities and support the use of AI-enabled products and services across its business. Lloyds serves around 28 million customers, giving the work a significant potential reach.

Dhawan has also been recognised in the AI 100 UK 2026 list. His profile at Lloyds describes him as a published author and an experienced technology leader.

What will his government role mean for UK banking?

Dhawan's work with the Treasury began in January 2026, when he and Rees were appointed as independent AI Champions for financial services. Their first major task was to consult businesses, regulators and other stakeholders to identify what was holding back wider AI adoption.

The outcome was the Financial Services AI Adoption Plan, published in July. It sets out 10 recommendations covering regulatory clarity, AI-powered financial advice, operational resilience, skills and talent, and agentic payments.

The government has accepted the recommendations addressed to it and said it will work with regulators and the industry on implementation. The aim is to make it easier for firms to experiment with and deploy AI without weakening safeguards for customers or the wider financial system.

One area receiving attention is agentic AI, which goes beyond systems that simply respond to questions or generate content. These tools can carry out tasks, coordinate workflows and make decisions within defined limits. In banking, this could eventually support activities such as payments, customer assistance and fraud monitoring, although questions around accountability and human oversight remain important.

Dhawan said his reappointment came at a significant moment as the industry moves from experimentation towards wider implementation.

“The UK financial services sector is leading the way in AI adoption, and we have a real opportunity to turn that early lead into lasting economic advantage,” he said.

He added that regulation, resilience, workforce skills and innovation in agentic payments would be central to the next phase, with collaboration between government, regulators and businesses needed to build trust.

The reappointment also comes alongside a £700 million government package announced at the 2026 Budget to strengthen AI security, resilience and public trust, as well as support data centre infrastructure and domestic AI hardware capabilities.

For Dhawan, the challenge now is to translate the sector's early interest in AI into practical changes across financial services. His experience in technology companies and banking gives him a role in bridging those worlds, as the UK works out how to scale the technology without losing sight of the customers and institutions that depend on it.