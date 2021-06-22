Dr Hasmukh Shah BEM becomes visiting professor at University of South Wales

Dr Hasmukh Shah BEM, secretary, BAPIO Wales

By: PramodThomas

Dr Hasmukh Shah BEM has been awarded visiting professorship by the University of South Wales, for his long-standing medical contribution to primary care, medical education and Leadership at Wales and in the UK. Since 2017, he has been a visiting fellow at the University.

Dr Shah is a leading GP from South Wales and the secretary of British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO ), Wales.

In June 2018, he received the British Empire Medal (BEM) from the Queen on her Birthday Honour’s list. He was also presented with a NHS 70 badge by the then Prime Minister Theresa May.

Currently, he serves on the Welsh first minister’s BAME Covid-19 advisory group and risk assessment sub-group. Dr Shah along with colleagues provided leadership and support to the government in formulating the all Wales Covid-19 risk assessment tool and race equality action plan.

Besides, he conducted Covid vaccine webinars and took part in Welsh government video to promote vaccine uptake in BAME communities.

Dr Shah is a trustee of Sanatan Dharma Mandal and Community Centre, Cardiff, Vale for Africa, Calon Hearts and Race Council Cymru charities, and chairs the Megafocus group (minor ethnic association for ophthalmic care).