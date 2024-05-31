Documentary ‘Our Land, Our Freedom’ set for UK premiere

The film had its world premiere at IDFA.

A still from Our Land, Our Freedom

By: Mohnish Singh

The highly anticipated documentary film Our Land, Our Freedom, directed by Meena Nanji and Zippy Kimundu, is gearing up for its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest, an international documentary festival and Industry Marketplace held annually in Sheffield, England.

This evocative documentary is poised to make its mark on British audiences with two exclusive screenings. The first screening will take place on Thursday, June 13, at Showroom – Bertha Dochouse Screen 3, followed by a second screening on Saturday, June 15, at The Light – Screen 9.

Our Land, Our Freedom follows Wanjugu Kimathi, daughter of the legendary leader of the Kenyan Land and Freedom Army, or Mau Mau Rebellion, Dedan Kimathi. When the resistance figure was hanged by the British authorities in 1957 for possession of firearms, his body was dumped at an unknown location. Now, Wanjugu follows in her mother’s footsteps to look for her father’s remains.

Over the course of the film, Wanjugu’s search becomes an investigation into British colonial atrocities including concentration camps and land theft that left hundreds of thousands of Kenyans destitute. Along the way, she meets Mau Mau veterans, families of others who lost their land, and inspiring activists. As her mission expands, Wanjugu transforms into a powerful advocate championing justice and land resettlement for those dispossessed.

Mira Nair, known for helming Salaam Bombay and Monsoon Wedding, is attached to the documentary as executive producer.

It is produced by Eliane Ferreira for Muiraquitã Filmes, Meena Nanji for Twende Pictures, and Zippy Kimundu for Afrofilms International Ltd., in co-production with Gudula Meinzolt and Paulo de Carvalho for Autentika Films.

