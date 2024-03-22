DJ Alan Walker to perform in India

  • Friday, March 22, 2024
The Norwegian musician will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project.

Alan Walker (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned DJ Alan Walker is set to enthrall the Indian audience.

Alan Walker will perform from September to October this year, covering places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Norwegian musician will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project. This initial release premiered in December 2023 and featured 10 tracks, including five new compositions.

Excited to be back in India, Alan said, “I’m so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “We are ecstatic to welcome Alan Walker back to India for this monumental tour. His previous performances with Sunburn have been nothing short of spectacular, and we are confident that this tour will surpass all fan expectations. Get ready for an unforgettable musical ride!”

Meanwhile, Alan Walker recently went viral on social media due to his candid meeting with star batter Virat Kohli.

At the recent unboxing event organized by the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Alan reached out to congratulate Virat for what he thought was the birth of a baby girl.

However, Kohli swiftly corrected Walker, revealing that he had recently welcomed a baby boy. The interaction between the two quickly went viral on social media.

In the clip, Kohli welcomed Alan to India, to which the singer responded, “It’s great to be back.” Alan then mistakenly said, “I just heard you got a daughter?” Kohli promptly corrected him, stating, “I just had a son.” Confirming the correction, Alan said, “A son?” Upon Kohli’s nod, Alan responded, “Wow, congratulations! Amazing.”

The visuals between the two surfaced online in no time.

