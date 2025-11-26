Skip to content
Divine Feminine: Comedy, Gender & Life Beyond the Comfort Zone

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 26, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Up Next

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws
Gallery

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath
Gallery

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath

Entertainment

Esha Arain

Esha Arain: From Runways to Heartbreak Ballads

Entertainment

Esha Arain Finds Strength in Vulnerability With Her New Single 'Bewafa'

Stranger Things

Stranger Things finale: the 10 big fan theories gaining real traction

Instagram/@strangerthingstv
TV

10 'Stranger Things' theories that may explain how the show ends

James Cameron

James Cameron and top directors back the £750M Marlow Studios project

Marlow Film Studios/ Getty Images
Business

James Cameron-backed Marlow Studios wins UK approval despite green belt controversy and council objections

Kim Kardashian in McQueen dress

Kim Kardashian splashes in nude McQueen gown on Rio sand

Instagram/kimkardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes decades old Alexander McQueen dress straight into the sea shocking fans online

Deepika Padukone 82°E

Deepika Padukone 82°E posts heavy losses as luxury skincare brand struggles for footing

Instagram/deepikapadukoneand82e.official
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone 82°E losses raise questions on celebrity-backed skincare business strategy

Akinola Davies

Akinola Davies says he will keep telling Nigerian stories as UK Oscar entry sparks attention

Getty Images
Entertainment

Akinola Davies says he will keep telling Nigerian stories as 'My Father’s Shadow' becomes UK's Oscar entry

Arts & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet

BRB’s Nutcracker dazzles at the Hippodrome

Art & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker returns with magic, scale and flawless storytelling

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’
Simon Peachey holds a replica of The Hay Wain
Art & Culture

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’

Bollywood legends

Once-celebrated Hindi cinema stars

AMG
Art & Culture

After the spotlight fades: Bollywood legends who faced tragic downfalls

UK music industry

Over 90 per cent of music creators surveyed demanded protections against unauthorised use of their work by AI systems

Getty Images
Business

UK economy hits high note with £8 billion music boost

Urooj Ashfaq

Indian stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq

AMG
Art & Culture

Urooj Ashfaq’s 'How to Be a Baddie': Funny, familiar, and not quite fearless

Lifestyle

Arctic Circle Husky Park

Arctic Circle Husky Park places strong emphasis on responsible treatment of animals

iStock
Travel

Arctic Circle Husky Park: A year-round Lapland experience for animal lovers

Humility

Tolerance can also be practised on an energetic level

Mita Mistry
Column

In a world of noise and division, choose humility and tolerance

Mita Mistry
Digital harassment

Women in politics, journalism, entertainment, academia and activism say they are withdrawing from online spaces

iStock
Features

Women in high-profile roles pay hidden ‘safety tax’ to shield from online abuse

Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj honoured at UK Parliament
Spirituality

Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj honoured at UK Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya
Music during surgery

The study focused on patients undergoing laparoscopic cholecystectomy

iStock
Health

Music during surgery cuts need for anaesthesia and speeds recovery, study finds

