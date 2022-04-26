Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for Escaype Live

Escaype Live Poster (Photo credit: Siddharth/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced the premiere date for its upcoming series Escaype Live. Billed as a social thriller, the series will start streaming on the platform from May 20.

Created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Escaype Live stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles and chronicles the “realities of social media in today’s time”.

“Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame, and fortune on a social media app called Escaype Live which promises big money to the winning contestant. Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as they gear up for the contest?” the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Tewary said he wanted to tell a story of the contemporary world, where social media is not just a habit but a form of emotional expression. “At its core, Escaype Live gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media. Are we ready? Or are we already in it?” Tewary, who plays the series lead, said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star India, said the series marks the streamer’s first-ever social-thriller that “holds a mirror to our society”. “With Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s creative genius and the talented ensemble cast, we hope audiences enjoy the series’ unique storyline,” Banerjee said.

The nine-episodic series is produced under Tewary’s One Life Studios and also stars Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The fictional story is penned by Jaya Mishra and Tewary.

