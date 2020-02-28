Disha Patani quashes rumours of starring in Ek Villain 2

Even before the release of his latest directorial Malang (2020), filmmaker Mohit Suri had confirmed that he would next helm Ek Villain 2, a sequel to his 2014 musical hit Ek Villain. While the original film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, the sequel is being headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

Since audiences loved Aditya Roy Kapur’s first-time pairing with Disha Patani in Malang, rumours surfaced lately that the two might feature together in Ek Villain 2 as well. However, the actress has now denied being approached for movie and says, “There is no truth, as of now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:08am PST

Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of Malang. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the movie has already crossed the ₹ 50-crore mark at the domestic box-office and continues to bring in moolah with each passing day.

“I am very happy that the film has succeeded and people are liking it. We all have worked really hard. At the end of the day, we want people to go to the theatres and come out really happy,” Patani said in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 15, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT

Soon after Malang hit the marquee, the actress visited a single-screen theatre in Mumbai to see how the audience was reacting to the film. She was pleasantly surprised to see their reacting.

“I remember that when people saw the climax, they started clapping. I realised that people are now ready for stronger women characters and girls fighting on their own for justice. I felt really happy because we don’t really see that, especially single screen audiences clapping so much for girls. They were very happy with the end,” she concluded.

Patani is presently shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, wherein she is paired opposite superstar Salman Khan. The movie releases on Eid 2020.